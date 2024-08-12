Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Down 99.7% in July

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the July 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aben Minerals Price Performance
OTCMKTS ABNAF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. Aben Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
Aben Minerals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aben Minerals
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- It’s Time to Take a Second Look at Take-Two Interactive Stock
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Cirrus Logic Stock Surges on Strong Apple iPhone Upgrade Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Aben Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aben Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.