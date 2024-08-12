Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Down 99.7% in July

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the July 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aben Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS ABNAF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. Aben Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Get Aben Minerals alerts:

Aben Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Aben Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and graphite deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Aben Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aben Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.