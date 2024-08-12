Acelyrin (SLRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Acelyrin to post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.57. On average, analysts expect Acelyrin to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Acelyrin Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $506.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.35. Acelyrin has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLRN shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on SLRN

About Acelyrin

(Get Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.