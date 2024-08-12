Acelyrin (SLRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Acelyrin to post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.57. On average, analysts expect Acelyrin to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Acelyrin Price Performance
NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $506.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.35. Acelyrin has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Acelyrin
Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.
