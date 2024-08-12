Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

ACXP opened at $1.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -1.72.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.