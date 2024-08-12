AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO remained flat at $9.42 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 73,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $805.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 43.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,327,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,277,000 after acquiring an additional 710,131 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 49.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 25.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 23,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

