ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Up 5.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% during trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $18.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. ADMA Biologics traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $16.90. 1,038,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,985,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

ADMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -798.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.21.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

