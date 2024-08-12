Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) PT Raised to $84.00

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATGE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

ATGE opened at $72.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average is $58.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $397,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

