Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE ATGE opened at $72.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $80.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.97.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $62,199.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $62,199.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $57,787,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2,360.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 644,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 618,466 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth about $18,341,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,079,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,277,000 after purchasing an additional 306,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,656,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

