AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AerSale from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

AerSale Price Performance

AerSale stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. AerSale has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $273.53 million, a P/E ratio of -516.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.66 million. AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AerSale will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AerSale by 12.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AerSale by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the second quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

