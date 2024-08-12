Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.27. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS.

AEMD stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

