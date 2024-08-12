Air Canada to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Canada in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Air Canada alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AC. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.59.

Air Canada Price Performance

TSE AC opened at C$15.62 on Monday. Air Canada has a one year low of C$14.47 and a one year high of C$23.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.