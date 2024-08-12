Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Trading Up 17.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) traded up 17.3% during trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Air Transport Services Group traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.56. 31,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 543,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

ATSG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $997.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $488.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

