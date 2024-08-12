Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AKAM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $101.51 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day moving average of $101.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at $217,114,114.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,932,009,000 after purchasing an additional 124,359 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $319,751,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $325,242,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,102,926 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $228,714,000 after purchasing an additional 149,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $156,088,000 after buying an additional 347,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

