Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) PT Raised to $7.50 at HC Wainwright

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.77. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.