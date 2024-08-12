Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) PT Raised to $7.50 at HC Wainwright

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.
