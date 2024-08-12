Akero Therapeutics’ (AKRO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 102.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a current ratio of 30.12. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of -0.28.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). Analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $63,958.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,988.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,469,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $63,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,988.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,529 shares of company stock worth $5,452,376 in the last three months. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

