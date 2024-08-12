Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALDX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
