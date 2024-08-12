Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $8.50. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

AQN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.74.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.95 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,248,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,893,000 after purchasing an additional 262,333 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 845,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 366,088 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

