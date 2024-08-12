Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 2,383,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 5,438,822 shares.The stock last traded at $5.19 and had previously closed at $5.41.
The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.95 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -53.06%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.
