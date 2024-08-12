Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 2,383,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 5,438,822 shares.The stock last traded at $5.19 and had previously closed at $5.41.

The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.95 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -53.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AQN. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.