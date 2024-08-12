Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.78.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $40.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.
