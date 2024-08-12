Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 225.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,208 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.6% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,106,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,095,028 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $166.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

