Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,364,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,137,787. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 127.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ambarella by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.04. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

