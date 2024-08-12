Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOX. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.50.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amdocs

Amdocs Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $83.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.27. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $94.04.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.