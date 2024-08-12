American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Lowered to $90.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Get American International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,807. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.93.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,432,195. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 199.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 303.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in American International Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.