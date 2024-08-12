American Resources (AREC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect American Resources to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. American Resources had a negative net margin of 179.75% and a negative return on equity of 978.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect American Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
American Resources Stock Performance
Shares of AREC opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66. American Resources has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
American Resources Company Profile
American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.
