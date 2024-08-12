AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average of $59.64. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $92.53.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

