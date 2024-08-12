Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMPH. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $42.85 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $147,184.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,635.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,635.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,378 shares of company stock worth $747,482. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

