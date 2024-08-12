Analyzing Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) & Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) and Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aclarion and Fortrea’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $60,048.00 38.35 -$4.91 million N/A N/A Fortrea $3.08 billion 0.73 -$3.40 million ($1.39) -18.10

Fortrea has higher revenue and earnings than Aclarion.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion -10,246.33% -2,554.98% -251.78% Fortrea -4.11% 4.76% 1.87%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Aclarion and Fortrea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aclarion and Fortrea, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fortrea 1 7 3 1 2.33

Aclarion presently has a consensus target price of $1.60, suggesting a potential upside of 470.00%. Fortrea has a consensus target price of $31.30, suggesting a potential upside of 24.40%. Given Aclarion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aclarion is more favorable than Fortrea.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Aclarion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fortrea shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fortrea beats Aclarion on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc., a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum. The Enabling Services segment provides patient access and clinical trial technology solutions to customers that streamline complex randomization and optimize the trial drug supply process. The company offers delivery models that include full service, functional service provider, and hybrid service structures. It also offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services, as well as consulting services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Fortrea Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

