Analyzing GAP (NYSE:GPS) & NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) and GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

NEXT pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. GAP pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. NEXT pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GAP pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.2% of NEXT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of GAP shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of GAP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXT N/A N/A N/A GAP 4.52% 27.57% 6.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares NEXT and GAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NEXT and GAP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXT 0 2 1 0 2.33 GAP 0 7 9 0 2.56

GAP has a consensus target price of $26.51, suggesting a potential upside of 17.05%. Given GAP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GAP is more favorable than NEXT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NEXT and GAP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEXT N/A N/A N/A $3.87 29.10 GAP $15.00 billion 0.57 $502.00 million $1.80 12.58

GAP has higher revenue and earnings than NEXT. GAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NEXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GAP beats NEXT on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments. It offers consumer credit; NEXT branded products; and women's, men's, children's, clothing, homeware, and beauty products under the LABEL brand, as well as other third-party brands. The company also provides property management services, including holding and lease of properties; operates call centers; and websites, marketing, warehousing, and distribution networks to third-party brands. It operates through retail stores, online retail platforms, and franchise stores. The company was formerly known as J Hepworth & Son and changed its name to NEXT plc in 1986. NEXT plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Enderby, the United Kingdom.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, websites, and third-party arrangements. It has franchise agreements to operate Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gap, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

