Analyzing Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Photronics and Marvell Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics 15.14% 9.73% 8.21% Marvell Technology -18.33% 4.51% 3.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Photronics and Marvell Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Photronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Marvell Technology 0 1 20 0 2.95

Risk and Volatility

Marvell Technology has a consensus price target of $85.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.18%. Given Marvell Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than Photronics.

Photronics has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Photronics and Marvell Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics $892.08 million 1.54 $125.49 million $2.16 10.01 Marvell Technology $5.35 billion 9.80 -$933.40 million ($1.13) -53.59

Photronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marvell Technology. Marvell Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of Photronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Photronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Photronics beats Marvell Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates. The company offers electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, designers, and foundries, as well as to other high-performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; and custom application specific integrated circuits. The company also provides electro-optical products, including pulse amplitude modulations, coherent digital signal processors, laser drivers, trans-impedance amplifiers, silicon photonics, and data center interconnect solutions; fibre channel products comprising host bus adapters and controllers; storage controllers for hard disk drives and solid-state-drives; and host system interfaces, including serial attached SCSI, serial advanced technology attachment, peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics. It has operations in the United States, Argentina, China, India, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

