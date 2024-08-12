Analyzing Powerfleet (AIOT) & Its Peers

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) is one of 40 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Powerfleet to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Powerfleet has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerfleet’s peers have a beta of -7.03, indicating that their average share price is 803% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Powerfleet and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerfleet 0 0 1 0 3.00 Powerfleet Competitors 164 450 927 48 2.54

Profitability

Powerfleet currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.52%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 23.73%. Given Powerfleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Powerfleet is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Powerfleet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerfleet -3.86% -6.61% -2.36% Powerfleet Competitors -28.57% -229.18% -6.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Powerfleet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Powerfleet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Powerfleet and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Powerfleet $133.74 million -$5.68 million -14.97 Powerfleet Competitors $383.05 million -$78.03 million 15.03

Powerfleet’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Powerfleet. Powerfleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Powerfleet beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Powerfleet

PowerFleet, Inc. provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications. It also provides hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service, including system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company offers its products under the PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator brands. It sells its products to commercial and government sectors in manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, wholesale and retail, food and grocery distribution, pharmaceutical and medical distribution, construction, mining, utilities, heavy industry, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental, logistics, shipping, and freight transportation markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers, vehicle importers, distributors, and industrial equipment dealers. The company was formerly known as I.D. Systems, Inc. PowerFleet, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

