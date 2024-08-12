Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) PT Raised to $61.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Anterix Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $708.63 million, a PE ratio of -77.88 and a beta of 0.86. Anterix has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 441.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anterix will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in shares of Anterix by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 34,425 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Anterix by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 93,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 4.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Anterix during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Anterix by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

