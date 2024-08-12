Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) PT Raised to $61.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Anterix Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of ATEX stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $708.63 million, a PE ratio of -77.88 and a beta of 0.86. Anterix has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60.
Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 441.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anterix will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
