Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Down 4.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $83.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $35.30 and last traded at $35.31. 81,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,531,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

APLS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $89,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

