Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APGE. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $225,412.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,084,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Apogee Therapeutics news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $225,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,084,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,434,487 shares in the company, valued at $58,268,861.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,426 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $23,894,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,899,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. Apogee Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Articles

