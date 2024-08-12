Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
View Our Latest Analysis on ARI
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 52.35 and a quick ratio of 52.35. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.67%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -179.49%.
About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.