Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,031,000 after acquiring an additional 120,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,611 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,034,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 251,280 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,006,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 789,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 78,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 52.35 and a quick ratio of 52.35. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.67%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -179.49%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

