Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $67.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $105.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APTV

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.