Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93,565 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 40.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock opened at $98.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.56.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

