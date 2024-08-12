Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RCUS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.90. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 97.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The company had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,613,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,680,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,402,000 after purchasing an additional 186,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 158,094 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 26.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 145,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 129,697 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

