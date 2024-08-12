Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RCUS. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RCUS

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 97.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,459,000 after buying an additional 110,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 158,094 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $16,613,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 744,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 59,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.