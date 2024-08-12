Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. The company had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics
In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $47,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,635 shares of company stock worth $524,734. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
