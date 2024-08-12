Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARHS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arhaus from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Arhaus Stock Up 4.6 %

Arhaus stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,476,558.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at $9,476,558.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,960 shares of company stock worth $2,978,281 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Arhaus by 647.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 716,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

