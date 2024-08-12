Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT Lowered to $15.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARHS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arhaus from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $12.66 on Friday. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Arhaus news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,960 shares of company stock worth $2,978,281. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arhaus by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 91,959 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arhaus by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 38,628 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,034,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Arhaus by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,060,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after buying an additional 2,219,554 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

