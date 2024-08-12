Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Down 6.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $19.50 to $16.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arhaus traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 112,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,256,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARHS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,281. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Arhaus by 147.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,792,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233,776 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Arhaus by 120.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,060,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,554 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter worth $21,034,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $6,487,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter worth about $8,326,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Arhaus’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

