Ark Restaurants (ARKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.00. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ark Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 6,100 shares of Ark Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $85,339.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,874. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

