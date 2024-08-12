ARK & TLK Investments LLC Sells 563 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 796,308 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $335,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 697,124 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $294,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 21.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,431 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.72.

Shares of MSFT opened at $406.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.07. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $309.45 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

