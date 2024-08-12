Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Stake Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Arlo Technologies worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,556,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,977,000 after acquiring an additional 51,623 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,876,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,426,000 after acquiring an additional 147,341 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,499,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 349,082 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 4,061,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,375,000 after acquiring an additional 421,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,480,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 158,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 1.83. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ARLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARLO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $334,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,743.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,724.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.