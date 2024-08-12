Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.44.

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $282.75 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $215.37 and a 1-year high of $290.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at $93,121,853.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at $93,121,853.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,210 shares of company stock worth $18,181,369 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.7% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

