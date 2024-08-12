Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NYSE:AORT opened at $24.85 on Friday. Artivion has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 6.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Artivion by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Artivion by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

