Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASND shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

ASND stock opened at $126.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.00. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

