Aspen Aerogels, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report released on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. Aspen Aerogels’s quarterly revenue was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

ASPN stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 2.15. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $82,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,590,011. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,280,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,590,011. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

