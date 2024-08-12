Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading Up 5.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aspen Aerogels traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $22.97. Approximately 318,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,212,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ASPN. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

In related news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,590,011. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,590,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,015,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 562.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 770,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 654,350 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,088,000 after acquiring an additional 357,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at about $8,340,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 2.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. Aspen Aerogels’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

