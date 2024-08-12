AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $81.86. 2,269,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,325,037. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average of $72.84. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $82.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,271,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002,450 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,965 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $186,127,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,476,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $143,999,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

